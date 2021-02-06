I'd like elected leaders like state Rep. Suzanne Weber, state Sen. Betsy Johnson and our Clatsop County commissioners to publicly affirm their commitment to democracy, the rule of law and free and fair elections.
I say this because the Oregon Republican Party seems determined to continue spreading lies about the election and the insurrection. Some of them, like Clatsop County Republican Chairwoman Lisa Lamping, were in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
No matter what they say, the 10 Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach President Donald Trump are not traitors to their country, they are patriots. No matter what they say, the people who mobbed the U.S. Capitol were actual Trump supporters, not part of a "false flag" operation.
No matter what they say, election laws in swing states were not illegally changed. The Trump campaign made that claim in dozens of court cases, and lost. Enough is enough.
Our elected officials, especially the Republicans, need to publicly call for an end to this nonsense and a return to respect for our democratic values, including our free and fair 2020 elections, in which both Democrats and Republicans were elected.
GENEIA JAMESON
Seaside