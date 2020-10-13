There is no more important issue facing Oregon today than forest industry reform. Yes, industry reform. The industry operates as Big Ag, and boasts of itself as Big Timber. What puffery.
Loss of sawmill jobs due to conservative forestry is a hoax. There can be no domestic log shortage as long as raw unprocessed logs are loaded on ships and sent to offshore sawmills. In the world most of us live in, log exports equal job exports. We have been exporting saw logs since the mid-1960s, and now it is not even worthy of notice, question, or comment?
Why are Big Ag, and its wholly owned subsidiary Big Timber, and their captive legislators — Sen. Betsy (the buck stops here) Johnson, et al. — absolutely silent about log exports?
Bottom line: forest practices, meaning labor costs, are prohibitive. There is no palatable way to speak of the unspeakable; nothing is more upsetting than watching woods workers fall in line as #Timber Unity showcasing their captivity and solidarity with their bosses. Labor has lost its way, and has no place at the table.
What will it take for the concerned citizens of Oregon to fully appreciate the incestuous arrangements the sawmill lobby has with the Oregon Department of Forestry? Why buy logs from real estate investment trust forest lands, when public forests are available on demand for high-quality raw material? What, indeed, is the highest, best use of our forests?
Reform business practices, and forest practices will follow.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside
