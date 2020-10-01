In case you ever wondered whether ethics, or anything but power politics plays any role in nominating justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, lays that case to rest.
When President Barack Obama nominated the moderate, highly reputed Judge Merrick Garland to the court, McConnell, also majority leader at that time, simply sat on the nomination, refusing to act, with his fellow Republicans following suit. Hence the nomination was carried over into the Trump administration, so the new Republican president could nominate a justice representing the Republican right instead of Obama's centrist candidate.
Now McConnell continues the Republican politics of pure power, devoid of ethics, by rushing through another right-wing justice a little over a month before the presidential election. One of his faux arguments against the Garland nomination had been that it was in the last year of Obama's term.
McConnell is nothing if not a colossal hypocrite and wholly unprincipled power politician.
STEPHEN BERK
Astoria
