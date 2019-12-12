I am puzzled by a recent development, reported in The Astorian, and I am hoping that someone knowledgeable in the community will respond to this letter. In particular, I am puzzled as to why we need a Grocery Outlet in downtown Astoria.
I understand the planning process, and its ins and outs, but I don't understand the fundamental economic necessity of another general purpose grocery store. Between Warrenton and Astoria, there are a number of well-established food markets, some small and some large, some mom and pop and some corporate owned.
Admittedly, our capitalist system allows any properly organized business entity to pay its money and take its chances. Yet, for individual customers who already have a very diverse set of quality choices, what could possibly be the rational demand function that would generate another source of supply?
I can't understand it, and perhaps someone might explain it, perhaps even one of your reportorial staff. Or the developers who are working on this project might write a column that explains their reasoning.
I can understand a Grocery Outlet location in Seaside, as well as one in Rainier. But in Astoria, in the location chosen, to me, it defies logic.
BARRY L. PLOTKIN
Astoria
(0) comments
