All U.S. citizens have a protected right to voice their opinions. What puzzles me is why the organized effort to recall Tiffiny Mitchell, our district's state representative, is spreading so much misinformation and distortions about her record.
When faced with tough decisions, she has consistently opted for the long-term good of her constituents, knowing it may not be popular with some. To those who will listen, she can explain the difficult and complex process she goes through to arrive at the votes she casts.
She is not an enemy of unions, but a strong supporter.
We are very fortunate to have such an intelligent, hardworking representative who is so dedicated to public service. Please do not be fooled by the widespread misinformation.
CAROLYN EADY
Astoria
