When President Barack Obama ran for reelection, a letter to the editor warned if Obama was reelected, he would order guns in the U.S. to be confiscated.
No matter the right to bear arms is a constitutional right, and has been upheld by the Supreme Court; the author assured readers they would be confiscated. Of course, it never happened. Obama was reelected, and there were no attempts to confiscate guns.
Fast forward and there is a different president. A person who shows little regard for the Constitution or the laws of the land. He is a draft dodger, and he is a coward — when peaceful protesters became too numerous, he was rushed to the White House bunker, claiming it was for an inspection.
To demonstrate courage, he decided to stroll to a nearby church for a photo op, but first had law enforcement clear a path, using horses and tear gas among protesters exercising their First Amendment rights.
I wonder if the author who wrote about Obama is staying quiet about the erosion of the First Amendment? Is it only the Second Amendment he worries about? It seems we always see and hear the National Rifle Association defend the Second Amendment.
Could it be the NRA has no interest in preserving the First Amendment? Yet they use the First Amendment to speak loudly about the need to preserve the Second Amendment. Puzzling.
ERIK JENSEN
Warrenton
