During these difficult times, we believe it's extremely important to keep qualified and experienced people on the Clatsop County commission.
There are two commissioners up for reelection who have been on the county commission for four years and eight years, respectively. They are both well-versed in how local government works, and are actively involved in making decisions concerning COVID-19.
We are advocating for Kathleen Sullivan in our District 4 and Sarah Nebeker in District 2. Between them, they have the experience and knowledge to help us all navigate this coronavirus pandemic, and have already demonstrated their value by their actions as sitting commissioners. Their opponents have zero government experience, which would very likely weaken the well-functioning commission we now have in place.
In our District 4, Sullivan is not only experienced and savvy, she is totally independent from any special interests. Her opponent's campaign is mostly funded by forest products companies and #TimberUnity. We don't need a one-issue person serving on the county commission with no governmental experience, and beholden to one industry.
The Clatsop County commission has numerous diverse duties to perform, and has been well-served by Sullivan and Nebeker. Let them continue their good works on our behalf. Reelect Sullivan and Nebeker.
LULU and NED HEAVENRICH
Brownsmead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.