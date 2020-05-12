Sen. Mark Hass is the only candidate in this year's Democratic primary qualified to be Oregon secretary of state — the second-most important position in Oregon’s state government. The secretary of state oversees a complex and diverse set of functions, including the elections division.
It is unfortunate that Jamie McLeod-Skinner did not follow through on her commitment to run again for Congress representing the 2nd Congressional District. Enormous amounts of money were spent in 2018 that would have given her significant name recognition this year, for an election with no incumbent.
More worrisome was her support last year of plurality voting, which Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg called "a preeminent second-generation way to deny equal opportunity for minority voters and candidates."
When McLeod-Skinner’s position was questioned, she doubled down on her defense. Her lack of understanding of democracy, coupled with minimal experience in public office, disqualifies her for this critical position in Oregon’s government.
Sen. Shemia Fagan at least has experience in state government. Her fearlessness and independence are commendable. However, she does not have sufficient background to fill this key role in state government.
LAWRENCE TAYLOR
Astoria
