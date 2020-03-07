There is a new coronavirus that we are all susceptible to. It has caused the near pandemic COVID-19. There is no vaccine or cure, so science holds that a significant number of people will become infected prior to its decline to endemic levels.
Our greatest duty is to stop the arrival, and to slow the spread of the disease, by social actions that lower the effective reproductive rate to extinguish the virus and to prevent a large number of simultaneous cases.
Where the federal, state or county governments hesitate, the Public Health Service Act holds that it falls upon the "police powers" of municipal governments to issue orders of quarantine and isolation, like San Francisco did during the Spanish flu.
Because of the inevitable pandemic, Astoria has a duty to order the quarantine of all scheduled cruise ships, preventing disembarkation, until they certify that they don’t carry any infected passengers or crew.
Worried about the cost? Consider that an outbreak will cancel all our events, close schools, churches, theaters and bars. It will also overwhelm our hospitals that don't have adequate tests, beds, or staff as it sickens and kills us.
Quarantine the cruise ships, while there is still time.
TED THOMAS
Astoria
