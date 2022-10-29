It's sad and embarrassing that none of our “leaders” on the county commission are willing to take a stand to protect wildlife habitat or the environment. In The Astorian they complain about provisions in the draft of the habitat conservation plan but don’t specify those complaints. Instead we get histrionics about how “devastating” it would be.

"Devastating? The online Clatsop County Budget in Brief states that only 5% of the total resources of all funds combined comes from timber.

