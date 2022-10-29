It's sad and embarrassing that none of our “leaders” on the county commission are willing to take a stand to protect wildlife habitat or the environment. In The Astorian they complain about provisions in the draft of the habitat conservation plan but don’t specify those complaints. Instead we get histrionics about how “devastating” it would be.
“Devastating? The online Clatsop County Budget in Brief states that only 5% of the total resources of all funds combined comes from timber.
In the Oct. 12th issue of The Guardian, the World Wildlife Fund and the Zoological Society of London reported that there has been a 70% decline in the number of vertebrates on the planet in the past 50 years. The main causes cited are deforestation and industrial pollution, which both are contributing to the rapid acceleration of climate change. Now that’s devastation!
Commissioner Courtney Bangs, the most outspoken critic of the habitat conservation plan, has family ties to the timber industry. She and Commissioner Lianne Thompson supported the legally bogus Linn County timber lawsuit, financially backed by the timber industry. Their complaints about the habitat conservation plan support the timber industry that wants to get their hands on the mature trees available in state forests because they have logged them off on their own land.
It’s a shame when commissioners care more about the timber industry’s bottom line than protecting wildlife, healthy forests and our children’s right to inherit a habitable planet.