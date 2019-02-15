The article about drag queens reading stories creates many questions ("Astoria leaders defend Drag Queen Story Hour at library," The Daily Astorian, Feb. 5).
The alleged intent is to expose children to diversity and teach them how to accept differences. Okay, but the chance of a child meeting a cross dresser in public is infinitesimally small, especially in a town of this size. How often does a child ask about drag queens?
Why is it so important to shove grown men wearing makeup and women’s clothing in front of children? The whole issue of transvestites versus transgender or cross-dressers, etc., is confusing to the average adult, let alone putting these complicated themes and issues in front of very young vulnerable minds.
Furthermore, no matter how you slice it, there is a sexual component to this behavior, which sparks much controversy in the LBGT and transvestite communities, and yet, we expect our young children to figure this out? Why expose them to this subject matter at such an early age?
I think this issue is too complex and controversial to throw young children into the middle of. If drag queens are in need of acceptance, then maybe they should explore other avenues of connecting with the community.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
