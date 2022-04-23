As a resident of Gearhart, I want to clearly state that I respect and support our fire and rescue workers, as well as our police. I am thankful for the work they do, and the service they provide. My husband was a public servant before he retired, and I know firsthand of his dedication to the public needs, often working in bad weather and late into the night.
I read the recent article "Voters in Gearhart to decide on new firehouse"(The Astorian, April 19). As a resident, I found the remarks by our newest mayor to be quite offensive. She refers to her career as a caregiver, stating that people who work to serve others are subject to "harassment and bullying," and goes on to say that the "discourse (I guess she means community discussion, but doesn't make that clear) is still bullying, downright uncivil behavior …" The "bullying" seems to me to be coming from the mayor’s office.
Residents have tried to explain to the mayor and other city employees that a "no" vote for the $14.5 million bond does not imply a lack of support for the fire and police who serve the community. A "no" vote is a clear statement that the residents believe the bond request is excessive, and the proposed location inappropriate.
It is clearly understood that upgrades should be made to the current fire station. A reasonably designed station in a location appropriate for the people who would be paying for it would certainly be supported by the community.