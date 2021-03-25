As with anything new, it takes time to get it working right. Clatsop County was slow getting started with the vaccine distribution. However, I have realized that it was about availability of the vaccines, and not their lack of organization.
When I first signed up, I didn't hear from them, so I continued my effort. Eventually, I emailed them, and they responded within a day. I also called them twice with questions, and the individuals were courteous and helpful.
I now have my first shot, and was quite pleased at the efficiency at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Parking wasn't a problem, the line went quickly once they opened the doors at 10 a.m., and movement through the building from one station to another was fast.
Everyone had a job and did it well. Thank you to all the workers and volunteers.
DEBORAH MORGAN
Astoria