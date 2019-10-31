President Donald Trump has chastised black athletes for kneeling during the national anthem, asserted that the "race problem" was Barack Obama’s doing, and claimed that "both sides" shared blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017.
His Aug. 5 "denouncement" of white supremacy sounded like a little boy forced to eat his spinach or rat on his friends. Will his racism, hatred and its attendant violence ever end? What will it take for Americans to come together to decry his bigotry? And can we ever embrace tolerance, empathy, compassion and goodwill?
Donald Trump, our bigot-in-chief and morally-senescent emotional simpleton, who doesn't have the capacity to tell right from wrong, will no doubt continue to deepen the racial divide. How sad, especially in light of his Oct. 23 grotesquely racist remark, labeling the impeachment inquiry as a "lynching."
Pandering to public fears around race, Trump will continue to speak to the worst impulses of his MAGA-hat-wearing audiences, and embrace whatever nasty, violent visions that seem politically expedient at any given moment.
Reflecting on our history of race relations and class warfare, I'm not sure we'll ever heal our wounds. Nonetheless, it's far beyond time for us men and women of good conscience to denounce this president, to remember the eloquent urgings of Jackie Robinson and Bobby Kennedy, and to continue our battle against bigotry.
We have an urgent obligation to begin the cleanup.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park, Washington
