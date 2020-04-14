President Donald Trump should stop reading the COVID-19 information others have written for him. He uses this airtime going on and ranting about fake news, insulting the press and people he has fired. He also is telling us how great he is, and tells lies. This program is used to touch his base and have free airtime.
He did make one mistake the other day, when he said we should sue the whistleblower's blank-blank-blank. That was wrong. We, the people, should sue the president's blank-blank-blank.
DIANE FINUCANE
Warrenton
