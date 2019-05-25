The Mueller report in the redacted public form is out in paperback. Get your copy. It is easy reading so far, and it certainly doesn’t support what William Barr purports, or the White House purports. Why let someone misrepresent, i.e. lie to you, when you can read it for yourself?
I have some questions. Why do so many liars cluster around the liar-in-chief? Even Russia has been lying for him on social media — Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr — in a huge way. Do you want to be influenced by Russia?
Why is said chief so afraid of having his taxes and business records disclosed? Tax evasion? Money laundering? Foreign monetary leverage? Unregistered foreign agent? Emolument violation? Unscrupulous business transactions? Crooked? “Lock him up?" All of the above?
MONICA TAYLOR
Astoria
