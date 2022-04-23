I have been reading many good and heartfelt letters to your newspaper regarding the need (or not) of the proposed fire station for Gearhart. I would like to write this one from a different perspective.
Responding to a current critical event is not the only reason to vote "yes" for this station. As one of the original members of the Gearhart Community Emergency Response Team , I studied, trained and remain ready to act in case of an emergency, whether it be some kind of weather event, a tsunami or any other local emergency of any size or complexity.
We need ongoing training with professional trainers, many of whom are volunteer firefighters or locally hired staff of the Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department.
As many of us are also ham radio operators, we are available to facilitate communications when all else fails, and practice regularly with our local fire department, county officials and other volunteer ham radio operators.
The lack of space, amenities and other conditions of the current fire station for training purposes hampers our ability to be prepared and resilient in the case of an emergency.
When an emergency situation occurs, that is no time to be wishing that your CERT is not trained and available to assist the firefighters and the residents of our town. Please vote "yes" for the fire station bond measure.