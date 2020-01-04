The beginning of a new year always feels like a chance to start fresh and get organized. It's also a good time to think about the decisions that lie ahead in 2020, and get ready to vote.
We have more registered voters in Oregon than ever before since the motor voter law went into effect in 2016. Many new voters are registered as unaffiliated, which means that they cannot vote in the upcoming May 19 primary election where Republicans and Democrats choose their candidates.
If you are an unaffiliated voter, and you want to vote in the Democratic or Republican or primary election, you must update your voter registration by April 28. Voting in primary elections matters, because your values and your voice matter.
To check your voter registration or party affiliation, go to sos.oregon.gov, call 866-673-VOTE or go to the Clatsop County election office. Use that new year resolve and momentum to check this off your to do list. Have your say on Election Day.
BEBE MICHEL
Gearhart
