This letter is in response to a mailer I received from Suzanne Weber. The information in the mailer was inaccurate and misleading.
Suzanne’s opponent, Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, is endorsed by the Oregon Nurses Association, Oregon Education Association, Northwest Carpenters Union, Oregon AFL-CIO, Service Employees International Union 503 and many more.
The support from these organizations is made up of voluntary small individual donations from members. For example, at my union, SEIU, our average political donation is $7.
These organizations and Debbie all share the same goals, values and priorities, such as: protecting the environment and jobs; supporting education and teachers; improving the opportunities for small-business owners; and creating affordable housing here along the coast. Debbie is about improving the quality of life and opportunities for all people.
What Weber is distracting you from by making these outlandish claims is her donors and her lack of real solutions for our community. I worry that just like her radical Republican backers, Weber will put the needs of her big, out-of-state corporate interests before ours, letting our working families and small businesses continue to struggle.
Looking through her social media and website, she spends more time attacking Debbie than talking about the issues in our community, and how we can solve them.
We are living in a world of misinformation. Please do your research and join me in voting for Boothe-Schmidt, who is running a campaign on facts and the real issues of House District 32.
GUILLERMO ROMERO
Warrenton
