The reality is that here in Clatsop County we live in earthquake and tsunami country.
Feel the ground shake? Time to get to high ground — and fast. We likely will only have 15 to 20 minutes to get there. With trees and power lines down, and bridges out, we can't count on being able to drive to high ground; we'll likely have to get there on foot.
I live in a tsunami inundation zone in Gearhart. It has been breezily suggested by Stewart Schultz that the only option for survival is to get to the 100-foot elevation of the foothills at a distance to the east of us.
There is no way most of us in Gearhart can walk to the foothills in time. And in trying, we do not want to get stuck in the low-lying area in between with a tsunami on the way. We just don't have time.
It is unhelpful and misguided to ignore the realities facing most of our coastal residents. For our survival, the best high ground is the high ground we can actually get to in time.
Want to learn more? Check out the resources on the county's website at bit.ly/3fYbq5Y. Practice your evacuation plan and prepare. Your life may depend on it.
BEBE MICHEL
Gearhart