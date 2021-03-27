James Hoffman presents a letter to the editor that is full of lies.
Former President Donald Trump may have made it acceptable to flat-out lie about everything, but let's be really clear about one thing. The truth matters.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts. In this age of information it is easier than ever to fact check and learn and know the truth.
Here are facts, easily verified, that counteract Hoffman's opinions:
Presidents do not control the price of gasoline, they never have.
Democrats are not raising taxes at every turn, nor are they trying to take away anyone's right to keep and bear arms.
Homelessness and crime, as well as the need to fund solutions to these problems, cross political lines and exist throughout the nation.
Immigrants are not pouring into this country, or Oregon for that matter, at a rate higher than ever before.
The deadliest drugs, the drugs killing the most Americans, are legal and made in America.
And finally, the 2020 election had a record-breaking voter turnout. People literally did get off their butts and vote like never before.
If we are ever to return to having a functional government, we are going to have to return to facts and bipartisanship. Leaders at all levels of government, no matter who they are or who they represent, are going to have to work together and make this country work for everyone.
CHRISTINA BUCK
Seaside