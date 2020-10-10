We are voting to reelect Reita Fackerell and Dan Jesse for Gearhart City Council. They have proven to be reasonable and thoughtful people who work well with others, and seek consensus in tackling problems.
We value their experience, hard work and their vision for the future of Gearhart. Make the right choice for Gearhart — keep Reita and Dan on the City Council.
BEBE MICHEL
ERIC HALPERIN
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.