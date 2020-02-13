Letter: Reasons to vote Feb 13, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watching the State of the Union address was like watching the Oscars with an emcee, but all the "swag bags" were full of …(use your imagination).More reasons to vote.JO LUMPKIN-BROWNAstoria Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bag Swag Jo Lumpkin-brown Post Oscar Address Imagination Letter State Of The Union Politics Reason Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCannon Beach Distillery to close in MarchWarrenton balks at paying state for river rocksOcean Park woman killed in crash east of AstoriaParks grapple with attack, increased visitors#TimberUnity takes center stage in SalemObituary: Jeffry Ralph RiekkolaEveryday People: Couple keeps it simple, sweetEveryday People: Seaside woman creates new lifeWarrenton approves Chelsea Gardens neighborhoodBasketball: A Clatsop Clash farewell to Seaside High Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedDomino's planned for Astoria (3)Guest Column: Climate change just another political controversy (3)Pacific Seafood's housing project at Astoria Pointe stays alive (3)Pacific Seafood's Astoria dorm proposal faces community concerns (2)Astoria dispatch staffing levels are critically low (2)Obituary: Jeanette Marie 'Sisty' Riutta (2)Our View: Worker housing worth trying (2)Astoria hears Grocery Outlet appeal (2)Astoria looks to limit chain stores, hotels (2)Grocery Outlet developers pitch shared driveway (2)
