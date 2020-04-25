I think it's one of the great ironies of history that the countries of Europe and Asia after World War II had the "opportunity" to rebuild their economies and institutions, regardless of whether they'd been on the winning or losing side.
They had no choice but to do so because their industrial bases, education, health care and other institutions and systems — not to mention their cities and farms and very lives — were in shambles. But having to do so gave them the chance to rethink and redesign them all, to varying extents, based on the common interests of citizens.
While we victors, who had no severe war on our soil, except in Hawaii and the Aleutians and a few incursions, went right on with a health care system that had grown from amateurs selling snake oil and sawing bones on the street into big business; and education and industrial systems dominated by dog-eat-dog capitalism, lying, cheating and stealing.
I was born during that war, and I love this country as much as you do. But we’ve earned the Great Satan title we wear in the eyes of much of the world. For proof, there’s Donald Trump, our president, and all his disgusting minions. Maybe, I hope, in another historical irony, we can rethink and improve in the rebuilding many of the features of our society that this pandemic is now halting in their tracks.
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria
