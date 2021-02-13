A letter titled "Black stain," published in the Feb. 4 edition of The Astorian, cries out for rebuttal. The author apparently possesses divine insight and wisdom, or believes he does.
One sentence is utterly laughable, and bears repeating: "Flying banners bearing the name of an American traitor is an affront to proper thinking Americans."
In what Orwellian "reality" does the author reside? Who determines what thinking is "proper"? Is he the Minister of Truth?
In this letter the arrogance, sanctimony and outright dishonesty of the left is on full display. "Republican insurrectionists" intended to "murder members of Congress" and "hunted congresspersons to assassinate"?
President Donald Trump encouraged those in attendance at the White House on Jan. 6 to "peacefully and patriotically" march to the Capitol. In what bizarre fantasy world are these the words of an "American traitor"?
SCOTT AMES
Astoria