Recognition is due to many private property owners in our area — Lewis & Clark Timberlands, Weyerhaeuser Co., Nygaard Logging and others — for allowing us to get some exercise and fresh air on their trails and logging roads during these strange times.
Also to Clatsop County for allowing us to clam, walk dogs and take a sunset drive on the beach.
To Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the cities of Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach and Manzanita: Not so much.
KEN QUARLES
Cannon Beach
