Patty Caples and I have attended two of the showings at the Liberty Theatre, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and "Amazing Grace."
We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves, and felt absolutely safe due to the efforts of the Liberty staff. The seating is well spaced out by design through their booking system, and everything is cleaned, cleaned, cleaned.
So if you want to attend a safe event, I highly recommend going to the movies there.
RICK NEWTON
Warrenton
