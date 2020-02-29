What have more than 800 local women said about the WINGS Conference each year since 2002? "I would recommend the conference to a friend!"
WINGS — Women Interested in Going to School — is a one-day conference at Clatsop Community College, this year on March 14, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m., sponsored by the college and the Seaside and Astoria branches of the American Association of University Women .
The event is 100% free for women who are not currently in college, and who want to explore options about getting a GED, starting college classes or changing careers. WINGS has already helped participants with more than $50,000, funded by local grants and donations.
Women ranging in age from post-high school to beyond 60 have attended WINGS, and been inspired to better their lives and those of their families. Success stories are inspiring; some women who have attended even without a GED now have masters' degrees and rewarding, responsible, lucrative careers.
One past participant recently reported that she had never had family support for education but, doing homework together with her high school son, forged an unexpected and wonderful bond, and she is proud that he will graduate in June.
The program's impact goes beyond the participants, to their families and the community where they live and work. We know there are many local women who can achieve their dreams of a better life, and WINGS is ready to help.
Check out the Clatsop Community College website for more information, and please encourage any woman you know who believes that education can make life better. That might be you, too.
PAT LEHMAN
Seaside
