As a taxpayer living within the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, I am concerned with the proposed purchase of the Broadway Middle School property.
In November 2018, voters rejected a $20 million bond to expand and update facilities. Now the SEPRD, without community approval, wishes to purchase a property that has already been purchased once by taxpayers. Why do taxpayers have to buy it a second time?
I am concerned that our taxes again will be raised in order to support this purchase and remodel, in a building that has been deemed too hazardous to operate as a school. As a senior citizen on a fixed income, I cannot absorb these increases in our property taxes. I would much prefer to see this property added to the tax rolls, increasing county funds, rather than consuming them.
I urge the SEPRD board to be transparent with the entire cost that would be incurred, and to reconsider this expansion.
KATHLEEN TEEPLE
Seaside
