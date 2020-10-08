At a time when so many politicians seek to divide us, I appreciate the fact that people in our community generally respect one another, even when we disagree. That's because, despite any differences, we value each other and life on the Oregon Coast.
When I see candidates aiming to divide communities, those are red flags that these are candidates I can't support. Suzanne Weber seems to want to make us fear each other during a time when we really need each other — not further division.
It's time to come together to elect leaders like Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, who will be there for us, and stand up for kindness, integrity and community values. With Boothe-Schmidt, Oregon will truly be better together.
EM ADAMS
Astoria
