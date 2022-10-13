It is refreshing to see an enthusiastic young man like Logan Laity step up to run for House District 32. He is a small-business owner in Tillamook, who will work to improve the affordability and quality of life here on the coast.
Logan already has ample experience working for us. Having worked his way through the local community college, he was motivated to lobby in Salem for increasing education funding. He wants universal prekindergarten funded because it will give kids the boost they need to succeed in later grades, while freeing parents to pursue full-time employment.
Logan especially stresses funding for the trades education we need, if we are to ever build enough affordable housing units. These trades workers are also needed to rebuild and harden our infrastructure.
He worked as a patient coordinator and advocated for comprehensive health care for those in his community who were without coverage. Logan now works in emergency preparedness. He knows we are threatened, not just by earthquake and tsunami, but by other consequences of climate change such as wildfires and rising sea levels and by environmental degradation from water and air pollution.
Logan wants to build a bridge to a thriving economic future for us here in Northwest Oregon. I think we should hand the reins to him by electing him as our representative. When you fill out your ballot, be sure to vote for Laity.