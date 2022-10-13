It is refreshing to see an enthusiastic young man like Logan Laity step up to run for House District 32. He is a small-business owner in Tillamook, who will work to improve the affordability and quality of life here on the coast.

Logan already has ample experience working for us. Having worked his way through the local community college, he was motivated to lobby in Salem for increasing education funding. He wants universal prekindergarten funded because it will give kids the boost they need to succeed in later grades, while freeing parents to pursue full-time employment.

