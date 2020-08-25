Over the years, I have been a regular at our post office, as well as others around the state and country. What a gift they are. I have always felt certain that any package, letter or card that I mail out, no matter where in the U.S., will arrive at its designated destination in an expedient manner.
Here in the Astoria location, it is always impressive how our mail clerks handle each person with courtesy and patience. Even when I am uncertain what I should be doing, they aways treat me with respect and kindness. And, our carriers are always cheerful and pleasant.
How could we possibly get along without the U.S. Postal Service? I know that other services exist, but I always think of the post office as my first option. They are fairly priced, prompt and efficient.
Oregon has done mail-in ballots for over 20 years, and I would never want to go back to standing in a polling line. Mail-in gives me time to read through the pamphlet that describes the candidates and issues, make informed decisions, vote at my leisure and get my ballot in the mail when it is convenient for me.
Please join me in supporting the U.S. Postal Service and their dedicated employees. We should be regaling our postal service workers for all that they do, and showing gratitude for the fact that we have such an efficient postal system.
MARTHA PINE
Astoria
