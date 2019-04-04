William Barr, the attorney general appointed by President Donald Trump, has refused to release a complete copy of the Mueller report, even to the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, which can review secret and classified information. Instead, Barr is sitting on the report; he said he will make “substantial redactions” before releasing it.
There may not be enough evidence to prove to a judge beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump entered into a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government to hack the Democratic National Committee or Hillary Clinton campaign emails.
But Mueller conducted a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was compromised by the Russian government like his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, his campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and his assistant campaign manager, Rick Gates.
We know Trump and his campaign have lied about, and tried to hide, his business dealings and contacts with Putin’s government and oligarchs. We know the Trump campaign had contact with the Russian government in trying to find dirt on Hillary Clinton. We know there is an ongoing investigation into Russian as well as other foreign money laundering involving Trump. We know Trump has inexplicably held secret meetings with Putin and appears to be promoting Putin’s agenda; for example, in attacking NATO, and refusing to enforce some Russian sanctions.
Barr’s refusal to give these congressional committees the full report is not only unconstitutional, but a threat to our national security. As attorney general, he is supposed to uphold the rule of law, not ensure Trump remains in power.
LAURA ALLEN
Seaside
