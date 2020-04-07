As the world counts the number of those affected by COVID-19, the Oregon Community Foundation is working to relieve the suffering of Oregon residents. The foundation has established the Oregon Community Recovery Fund. The purpose of the fund is to rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.
The focus of these resources will engage with other organizations to fill gaps in funding not met by the public or private sectors during the crisis, including: addressing the increased need for child care during school and day care closures, support for hard-hit small businesses and not-for-profit organizations, addressing social isolation of seniors and others during social distancing and providing educational opportunities for kids out of school.
The details of grant guidelines and requirements can be found at oregoncf.org/COVID
The Oregon Community Foundation has already raised $6 million and donated $2.2 million to 35 organizations. The requirements are very flexible, with a brief application process. The foundation's priority is to effectively deploy resources to those in need as fast as possible. The range of gifts has been between $20,000 to $100,000. The foundation is also accepting donations for this worthy cause.
We encourage those on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 to apply for funding to reduce the suffering on the North Coast.
DAN STEIN
DAN GAFFNEY
Astoria
