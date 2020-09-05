After reading the "Eating Out" article in Weekend Break (Aug. 29), the only thing I remember is that the writer deemed it necessary to describe the fish and chips at the Bowpicker as, and I quote, "unremarkable."
I was struck by the fact that there were no such condescending comments about any of the other eateries mentioned in this lengthy article.
If you want to use the word "unremarkable," then allow me to use it to describe the article and, for that matter, The Astorian newspaper. I do not understand why the editors of this unremarkable newspaper did not do their job of enforcing some sort of journalistic fairness.
The Bowpicker does not need The Astorian to make the line of people waiting for their fish and chips any longer than it already is. It is the other way around. Our town and The Astorian need the success of places like the Bowpicker.
Back on Aug. 18, an article appeared on the front page about a tragic event: "Couple dies after plunge into river." It made me think of the word "remarkable." That is the word I would use to describe the actions of Floyd Holcom, who was the one who put on his dive gear and retrieved the bodies of the poor souls who were trapped in the car.
There are times when the old adage applies: "If you don't have something good to say, don't say anything at all."
JOHN GINDER
Astoria
