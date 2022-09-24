Oregon Senate District 16 has a remarkable candidate running in November. Melissa Busch is a nurse, a mother and a champion for working families. She understands the issues facing our region, and is ready to take them on.
As a home health nurse, Melissa travels Senate District 16, visiting patients and their families in their homes. She understands the importance of quality comprehensive health care and plans to sponsor major healthcare legislation in 2023.
As a mother of three, Melissa is concerned with the lack of child care in our district. Child care facilities are closing, leaving areas of the district without any access to child care. For working moms, this is a critical problem. Melissa is committed to bringing dollars to our region to fund this vital resource.
As a parent, Melissa believes that every child deserves access to a quality education. She will fight to ensure that schools and educators have the resources they need to provide all Oregon students a world-class education. She has received the endorsement of the Oregon Education Association.
Melissa is a strong supporter of career and technical education and apprenticeship programs. She will ensure that we are investing in these much-needed programs to prepare our workforce for good family-wage jobs. Melissa is prepared to address the issues of health care, child care, housing, education, support for small businesses and safer neighborhoods.
I’m proud to support her, and urge you to vote for Melissa.