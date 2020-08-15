Years ago, there was a Maytag ad showing the Maytag serviceman sitting at his bench, hands upon his cheeks, wondering when he was going to get a call for a repair.
I got you thinking how often our Lord sits, hands upon his cheeks, wondering when he is going to get a call from one of us for a repair. How often many of us — in need of a repair, be it a sickness, a separation, a fear or just a simple concern — neglect to call upon our Lord and master repairman, who gives us his word:
"Call upon me and I will answer" and "cast all your cares upon me."
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
