Regarding Oregon House Bill 2505: This bill will help remove bias within the foster care system.
As a former foster youth, going through the system was one of the hardest things. I did not go through racial bias, but I did go through ageism — it's a real thing.
I was 14 when I went into care with my brother and sister, who were preteens. No one wanted a group of teens. After being removed, we had to wait at the Department of Human Services building for two to three hours, due to finding us a home.
We ended up in an emergency placement. If these people did not speak up and take us, we would have been split up and put into different homes. I could not believe how hard it was for someone who wanted to have teens in their house.
This bill will help remove this from child welfare. The system needs to treat the kiddos the same. No matter how old they are, or what the color of their skin is.
I ended up getting to talk to state Sen. Betsy Johnson. She is a kind-hearted person. She took time out of her weekend to listen to why this bill means so much to me.
I am so glad that we have her support on this. Thank you, Sen. Johnson, it means the world to Oregon Foster Youth Connection.
We hope you will support the bill, too. Be the change for foster youth. Take a stand.
JADE VOLLNER
Astoria