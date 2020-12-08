Derrick DePledge's excellent interview with outgoing Astoria City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West (The Astorian, Nov. 28) highlighted the benefits and value of having diverse representation on our elected boards, and the challenges experienced by those who step up to serve.
As a community we'd do well to broaden that conversation beyond diversity of age, length of residency and political views to include the racial and ethnic diversity that exists, and is growing, in Clatsop County.
It is often true that the best solutions to the issues we're dealing with come from those closest to the problem — we'd all benefit from the creativity and resiliency of communities and individuals who experience the greatest barriers to community connectedness and prosperity.
This will take understanding and removing barriers to service, especially for under-represented members of our community.
BRUCE WATTS
Astoria
