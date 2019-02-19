The Daily Astorian's Feb. 14 story "State Legislature considers community energy bill" contains an incorrect assertion that Pacific Power has prevented renewable development in Oregon.
In fact, just last summer, Pacific Power and Facebook jointly announced an agreement to build two large projects, totaling 100 megawatts of new solar, in the Prineville area to power a nearby data center. In all, there are more than 40 wind and solar projects in Oregon owned by third-party developers that Pacific Power has connected to the grid that serves customers in Astoria and beyond.
Right here in Astoria, Pacific Power’s Blue Sky renewable energy program has supported the solar array on the Boyington Building and a small hydro project. This is in addition to Pacific Power’s own Energy Vision 2020 initiative, which will build enough new wind power to cost-effectively serve more than 400,000 homes during the next two years, and upgrade existing wind projects in the Columbia River Gorge and in Wyoming with longer blades and newer technology to boost output.
ALISA DUNLAP
Regional business manager, Pacific Power
Warrenton
