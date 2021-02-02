On the evening of the inauguration of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president, I think I heard a collective sign of relief. Given the horrendous riots at the U.S. Capitol just two weeks earlier, there was legitimate concern for their safety.
What we saw instead was a joyful celebration of the return of good, smart and truthful public servants to our federal government, after four years that will go down as among the worst in our 200-year history, especially with the pain and many losses of the pandemic.
We yearn to a return to a sense of normalcy in our lives. What encourages me is that because of what we have been through, and what we have seen up close on our TV screens, our new normal may be better than before.
For example, we now know that people of color were not exaggerating the fear of their men being stopped by the police. At the same time, we saw police being brutally attacked by far-right groups. We have also begun to realize the needs and vulnerability of the elderly, whether living alone or in group settings.
Correcting these, and other long-standing problems in our society, will take a lot of hard work and involvement, but I believe that many of our citizens will be willing to make the investment of their time and energy.
Hopefully, future generations will recognize that at this point in our history, the people worked to create a more perfect union.
CAROLYN EADY
Astoria