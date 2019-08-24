I happened upon the letter regarding a pervasive concern (“Help the homeless,” The Astorian, June 10). No city in America has enough emergency beds to meet the needs of all its homeless citizens (nationalhomeless.org).
According to Harvard researchers, U.S. rents have risen by 61 percent since 1960, but renters’ median earnings have risen only 5 percent.
There are several proposals (that are similar) in Congress to help alleviate the nation’s housing crisis. These proposals involve a renters’ tax credit.
The tax credit would serve as a cap on the amount of rent and utilities a low-income household would pay (about 30 percent of their income). And it would provide a tax credit for the balance above that to local fair market value.
We can call or email our members of Congress and urge them to support enacting a renters’ tax credit in any new tax legislation.
DONNA SCHINDLER MUNRO
Bremerton, Washington
