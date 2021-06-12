This past week, I had the privilege to substitute teach for a kindergarten class in Seaside, and one in Warrenton. In one instance the kids went for a "full" day of education and in the other, the students spent time in a cohort half-day program.
This two-day experience coming at the end of a full year of COVID-19-induced instruction is quite illuminating. If some intrepid doctoral candidate in primary education needs a thesis topic, I can see a bounty in this year's youngsters.
The obvious obstacle for this past year's crop of kindergartners is the mask. It’s hard enough to understand the average 5-year-old's broken English. Slap a mask on a kid, and their often rambling words become nearly undetectable.
Add in a handful of students complaining of an untied shoe, in need of the use of the restroom or that a student had just been whacked over the head with a pizza stick, and you can appreciate what the nation is working with.
When masked youngsters are let loose in public it is worth investigating. From my own experience, I can tell Clatsop County taxpayers that your money has been well spent on the youngest of masked students.
There has been a concentration on the basics for these kiddies and, for the most part, the students have done well. I only have 33 years in education, but I can see that next year's first graders might survive because our kindergarten teachers expertly taught the basics.
MATT JANES
Jeffers Gardens