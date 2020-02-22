After the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa was purchased, I wrote a letter to Vesta Hospitality, a Vancouver, Washington, management firm. From their website, there was obvious disparity between Robert "Jake" Jacob's management, closely tied to Astoria's community, and Vesta's, focused on profits for its "stakeholders."
Surprisingly, I did receive a response from Vesta, reassuring me that they truly understand the community of Astoria and the legacy created by Jacob. I did notice that where I talked about "community," they substituted "guest experience."
Time for a report card: Long-term employees forced out or given reduced hours at reduced pay, with those remaining expected to do the same work in less time, while training replacements. Now the firing of the entire spa staff because they resisted reduced pay. The complimentary wine and cheese will probably go, as a bar is installed.
We were proud of the design and experience in Jacob's hotel, and told our friends. Vesta's overwhelming loyalty is to their investors. Employees are disposable and interchangeable.
That's not the community we are. We'll no longer recommend this hotel: spread the word!
JAN MITCHELL
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.