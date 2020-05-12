Now is the time for us all to start thinking about who we want in leadership positions, both locally and on a national level; now more than ever we need responsible, reliable and reputable leaders.
A report card of all Ds does not deserve our vote. Denial of the true facts; delayed action during crisis; deficient in scientific/medical information; deflecting accountability and pointing blame; delinquent, deceptive behavior.
Denigration, derision of others in opposition; discard or dump "pandemic response protocol" in place; disparage or dismiss media as fake; dereliction of duty and responsibility; deliberate misinformation; devoid of compassion, grace and heart.
All these Ds add up to an F on this report card. We risk deterioration of our democracy, as we are dangerously unprepared to be a true leader in today's world.
It's our choice in each election: A for approval or F for flunk. Register now; vote every chance you get for America to be back on track, which will give us all a future we can be proud of.
LaREE JOHNSON
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.