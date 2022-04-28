I recently saw an article in your paper (The Astorian, April 26) that referenced interviews with Pam Wev and Nathan Pinkstaff.
I was surprised to read Wev's comments about people with inexperience not being qualified to run. She called it a "shame" and said "citizens lose." It was shameful of her to say that, and exclude people like me from these community elected positions.
Experience does not just come from being a long-term government individual. Pinkstaff has been involved in our community, volunteers and raises his family here. This provides the experience needed to be successful as a Clatsop County commissioner.
New members are needed to keep perspectives rooted in the values of our local area. Each of us is uniquely qualified and experienced to serve by the fact that we live and work in this community. Recently, Nathan organized a parks cleanup for our kids, and this last week he volunteered at the local crab festival, as he has in the past.
Wev did not show up as a commissioner for the controversial public works facility site tour. Relying too much on experience can cause an elected official to become complacent, and ignore the voices of those in the community.
I encourage each of you to vote Pinkstaff for county commissioner for District 3. He represents our values and local community.