I wrote this letter to The Astorian back in September 2016. I feel the same way today:
If The Donald is successful in buying the presidency, heaven help the U.S., and much of the world.
Running a nation is about the people. Yes, this includes the 99% who aren't among the wealthy.
This includes: the disadvantaged, all the way up to the extremely advantaged; both genders as equals; religious freedom, as well as the freedom to not be religious; sexual freedom; quality education and health care for everyone; decent housing and decent jobs; rebuilding this nation's infrastructure; and yes, our military and national defense systems.
Being president is a tough job. The president needs to be rational, responsible, strong, considerate, reasonable, able to work with all political parties and other world leaders, and always thinking about how his or her actions will affect the future of our nation.
Which of the above does The Donald display today, and in his past? His past and his present will be his (and our) future, if he is successful in buying the presidency.
Think folks, before you vote. If you fact-check on the various things he says, most of his speeches aren't factual. His speeches aren't realistic or truthful. Don't be fooled by his power, money, or ego.
Think before you vote. Being president of our nation isn’t a reality show. He or she won’t get retakes when he or she makes a blunder. Our nation’s future and place in the world is on the line with the outcome of this election.
Again, think before you vote.
KAREN ELDER
Astoria
