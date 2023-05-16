Most of us want our elected leaders to work together for the common good. We were excited to see that our state legislators were addressing pressing issues facing Oregonians, and real solutions seemed likely.

So, how devastating that all this came to a screeching halt because Republican legislators walked out, breaking their oath of office. Even though 94% of the bills seeing action this session have bipartisan support, these important bills are frozen. These bills deal with health care, constitutional rights, broadband funding, domestic terrorism, wildfire risk reduction, workforce education and more.

