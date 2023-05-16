Most of us want our elected leaders to work together for the common good. We were excited to see that our state legislators were addressing pressing issues facing Oregonians, and real solutions seemed likely.
So, how devastating that all this came to a screeching halt because Republican legislators walked out, breaking their oath of office. Even though 94% of the bills seeing action this session have bipartisan support, these important bills are frozen. These bills deal with health care, constitutional rights, broadband funding, domestic terrorism, wildfire risk reduction, workforce education and more.
We are discouraged that our state senator, Suzanne Weber, chose to walk out of the Legislature with her GOP colleagues rather than stay and do the people’s business — work they are paid to do by the taxpayers. These walkouts are performative childish tantrums designed to undermine the democratic process.
Oregonians deserve better and voted last year to limit these obstructive walkouts. That ballot initiative, Measure 113, passed with the support of a majority in every state Senate district. How appalling that the Republican legislators show such contempt for their constituents.
We hope that by the time this letter is printed, the Republicans are back at work and committed to fulfilling their duties.
Contact Sen. Weber to let her know that you expect her to show up and do her job.
CHERYL CONWAY
Representing Indivisible North Coast Oregon leadership