It is as it has always been. "Big money bought the forests" (The Astorian, June 13) is a distraction. That Clatsop County is a resource colony isn't scandalous, and it's not even news. ATM forestry is the rule. There is no other reason for owning it all.
We love our billionaires. As long as money talks, and corporations are people, there will be no reform to forest practices in Oregon without Big Timber approval.
Congratulations to #TimberUnity and your newly minted Clatsop County commissioners. You pulled it off. The folly lies in your captivity.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside
