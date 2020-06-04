As we all work through this pandemic, I continue to be amazed by the lack of respect my fellow citizens have for the danger. In my occasional trips out for basic supplies, I continue to be surprised at the lack of social distancing, as well as mask use.
To be more direct, it makes me mad. I have been wearing a mask for well over a month. When I go to the big box stores, I see folks regularly violate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. I wear a mask out of respect for my fellow human beings. I expect others to respect my health, as well.
It's well past time to act like an adult. Wear your mask and respect social distancing. Your life may depend on it.
RICHARD McINTOSH
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.